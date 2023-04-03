Preds Weekly Update for April 3, 2023: Previews and Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here.

Last Week

March 28th, 2-1 win at Boston Bruins

March 30th 2-0 loss at Pittsburg Penguins

April 1st, 6-1 win vs St. Louis Blues

This game was special. Not only was it a win against the best team in hockey but it came at a time of darkness in our community after a heart-breaking, targeted, sickening act of domestic terrorism took place at The Covenant School in Nashville the day before. Sports are nowhere near the priority in these kinds of situations or ever more important than people’s lives, but they do always seem to find a way to provide some type of poetic hope or story or unity in hard times. Sports are a unifying force, and while Nashville was hurting Boston stepped up and joined in with the Predators to honor Covenant and the victims with both teams wearing helmet decals and the Bruins making a $10,000 donation to The Predators Foundation to go towards support efforts. Post-game, the helmet that is usually given to a player was set on the table by Captain Roman Josi, to take a moment to remember the victims and their families.

This one is for Nashville 💛 pic.twitter.com/oqzjuEdSs8 — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 29, 2023

Click the link below to find out how to join the Predators in supporting the Covenant School:

https://www.nhl.com/predators/news/how-to-join-the-nashville-predators-in-supporting-the-covenant-school/c-342958964

The offense just wasn’t there for Nashville in this one. Despite some good chances, the Preds just couldn’t get anything to go in the back of the net. 28 shots on goal was not enough to solve Tristan Jarry, while Saros faced 45 and saved 43.

Nashville had 35 shots on goal in this one, crossing 30 for the first time since March 16th against Chicago. The Preds were able to convert on six of those shots while holding the Blues to one goal on 22 shots. This was another game where Preds fans got a glimpse of what this young core is capable of and must be excited about the future.

This Week

April 3rd, at 7:30 at Dallas Stars (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

April 4th, at 7:00 vs Vegas Golden Knights (NHLPP|ESPN|Bally)

April 6th at 6:00 at Carolina Hurricanes (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally|Hulu)

April 8th, at 12:00 vs Winnipeg Jets (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

With seven games remaining and Nashville sitting five points out of the Wild Card spot, the Preds still have a chance at the postseason. Winnipeg and Calgary are both ahead of them and Nashville gets a shot at both of those teams in those seven remaining games. The all-important Jets game is this week and could be the determining factor in the Preds’ playoff push. Before they can think about that, however, Nashville has a tough week with back-to-back games against division opponents. The week starts with a matchup against the division-leading Golden Knights before an away game against the number two team in The NHL, the Hurricanes.

The Predators are now 38-29-8 with 84 points. That is 5th in the Central Division, 10th in the Western Conference, and 19th in the NHL.