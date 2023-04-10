Preds Weekly Update for April 10, 2023: Previews and Where to Watch

Hockey is a lot to keep up with and if you’re a busy Middle Tennessean but are still a fan of the hometown Predators, we have your weekly Nashville Predators update with everything you need to know right here.

Last Week

April 3rd, 5-1 loss at Dallas Stars

April 4th, 3-2 win vs Vegas Golden Knights

April 6th 3-0 win at Carolina Hurricanes

April 8th, 2-0 loss vs Winnipeg

This wasn’t exactly the start to the week that Preds fans were looking for. The Predators outshot the Stars but couldn’t solve Scott Wedgewood until Cal Foote broke through with 4:51 remaining in the game to avoid the shutout. The special teams weren’t there for Nashville and the playoffs were still not impossible but that much more improbable.

An inspiring performance from the “Pesky Predators” as they have been called, taking down another top NHL squad. The young Nashville team came out swinging and took an early 2-0 lead in the first and did not score again until Cody Glass scored against his former team in overtime to give the Preds the win.

Juuse Saros channeled his inner, well… Juuse Saros and shut out the number two team in the NHL. Two goals were disallowed for the Canes and the Predators were getting hot and at the right time. Mark Jankowski had this to say via NHL.com, “We know the position we’re in, and we take our guys against anyone,” Jankowski said. “We’re not backing down. We see who’s across the ice there and we’re not backing down from anyone. We believe in this group, no matter who we’re playing against.”

This was the big one. Nashville could exponentially increase their playoff chances and extend their win streak to three. The difference in a win or loss in this game was massive for the Preds as the chart from Moneypuck shows.

Game of the year so far. 48% point swing in playoff odds for the Jets. Preds would be almost eliminated with a loss. https://t.co/P6fu5o3zAk pic.twitter.com/SeCCiQukAM — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) April 8, 2023



While the playoff chances are now looking bleak, Predators fans have to be proud of and excited for the future of this team. They made a valiant and strong playoff push after they had been completely written off and riddled with injuries. This young and talented Predators team will not stay young and will only gain more experience moving forward.

This Week

April 10th at 8:30 at Calgary Flames (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

April 13th at 7:00 vs Minnesota Wild (NHLPP|ESPN|Bally)

April 14th at 7:00 vs Colorado Avalanche (NHLPP|ESPN+|Bally)

It would be a remarkable turn of events for Nashville to make the playoffs at this point but it is still possible. They are going to need outside help but have to focus on their own schedule because it doesn’t get any easier and no one in the NHL feels sorry for you.

The Predators are now 40-31-8 with 88 points. That is 5th in the Central Division, 10th in the Western Conference, and 19th in the NHL.