Preds Unbeatable: Shutout Streak, 17-Game Point Streak in 1-0 Win



March 23, 2024 – The longest point streak of the 2023-24 NHL campaign belongs to the Nashville Predators.

Filip Forsberg scored the only goal of the game late in the third period and Juuse Saros earned Nashville their second straight shutout as the Predators defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 1-0, at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

For the first time in four years, the Predators kept their opponents off the board in back-to-back contests.

Saros’ 22-save performance – his third shutout of the season and the 23rd of his career – was key, as was the effort from an injury-plagued Predators defensive group, who went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and recorded 13 blocked shots against a desperate Red Wings group.

The result stretched Nashville’s franchise-record point streak to 17 games (15-0-2), their winning streak to five games and their home record to 20-15-1.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News