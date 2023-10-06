Preds Top Hurricanes 5-1 in Final Home Preseason Matchup

The Nashville Predators earned their first win of the 2023 preseason with a 5-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Golden Firsts: O’Reilly, Nyquist and Fagemo each scored their first preseason goals as members of the Predators. Thursday was Fagemo’s first preseason contest with the Preds, after Nashville claimed him on waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

O'Reilly x4: O'Reilly recorded a team-high four points (1g-3a), adding assists on the goals from Forsberg, Sherwood and Fagemo.

Team Effort: Ten different Preds players found the scoresheet in Thursday's contest.

Perfect on the PK: The Preds successfully killed all five of their penalties on the night.

Source: Nashville Predators (Emily Lingan)

