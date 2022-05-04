Preds Suffer Brutal Loss Against Avalanche in Round One of Playoffs

The Predators (45-30-7) are down 1-0 in the series to the Avalanche (56-19-7) after a brutal 7-2 loss.

Colorado got off to a very hot start scoring five goals in the first period. The Preds had a tough time holding the Avalance offensively as they are playing their backup goaltender David Rittich because All-Star goalie Juuse Saros went down with an injury on April 27. He will miss at least Game 2 due to a leg injury. Saros is a key piece of this Predators team and they will hope to get him back as soon as possible.

Game 2 will begin at 8:30 PM on Thursday, May 5 in Denver on TNT. The Preds will play Games 3 and 4 at Bridgestone Arena guaranteed.