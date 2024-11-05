Preds Shut Out by Kings to Conclude Homestand

The Nashville Predators were unable to find the back of the net on Monday as they fell to the Los Angeles Kings by a 3-0 final at Bridgestone Arena.

The result sees the Preds finish their three-game homestand with a single victory, and Monday’s contest saw them register just 16 shots on goal, an effort that left the home team disappointed.

Notes:

Nashville’s lineup was unchanged from Saturday’s game; forwards Philip Tomasino and Michael McCarron, as well as defenseman Dante Fabbro, were scratched.

Preds defenseman Jeremy Lauzon skated in his 300th career NHL game.

Nashville will now hit the road for a back-to-back set beginning Wednesday night in Washington against the Capitals before concluding Thursday in Florida against the Panthers.

Source: Nashville Predators

