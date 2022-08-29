Preds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville

Nashville Predators ownership group members Bryan and Stephanie Grane, also the founders of the St. Rita Mercy Foundation, have partnered with the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub to distribute a $75,000 donation to Crossroads Campus Nashville to fund a new expansion project for the organization. The Preds Foundation presented a check to the organization, last week, at Crossroads’ current Nashville location at 707 Monroe Street, followed by a photo opportunity at the new construction site on 1601 Buchanan Street.

“St. Rita Mercy Foundation is proud to support the great work being done by Crossroads,” Bryan Grane said. “Their mission, to be a place of hope, healing and opportunity for young people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, aligns with our desire to assist the most vulnerable. With this donation, many lives will be positively impacted and futures changed.”

Crossroads Campus, an organization dedicated to ending the cycle of poverty for young people who have been impacted by economic inequality and other traumas, will use the donation money to help build a new facility in North Nashville.

“We are so grateful for the gift from Bryan and Stephanie Grane that we received through the Predators Foundation in support of our expansion project on Buchanan Street,” Crossroads Campus Chief Executive Officer Lisa Stetar said. “With their help, we will greatly increase our impact by creating 22 additional units of affordable housing and expanding job training and employment opportunities for young people who have been impacted by inequity, time in foster care or other traumas.”

The Granes are also donating $75,000 to the Safe Haven Family Shelter, with more information to come at a later date. This brings the family’s total donations to charities in the Middle Tennessee area this summer to $150,000.

To learn more about Crossroads and its impact on the Middle Tennessee community, please visit CrossroadsCampus.org.

About the Nashville Predators Foundation Empowered by SmileDirectClub

The Preds Foundation has partnered with Nashville-based SmileDirectClub in an ongoing effort to meet educational, social, health and cultural needs throughout Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The Preds Foundation is devoted to using its platform and influence from its affiliation with professional sports to serve the needs of the community by offering unique resources and financial support to local youth-oriented organizations. Since its inception in 1998, the Predators Foundation has awarded over $8 million in grants to the greater Nashville community. During the 2020-21 season, the Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena, Ford Ice Centers and Predators Foundation contributed over $4 million in cash and in-kind gifts throughout the Nashville community and surrounding areas. To learn more about the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and to see a list of upcoming events, visit NashvillePredators.com/Foundation.

About Crossroads Campus

Crossroads Campus uses the healing power of the human-animal bond to help young people build sustainable futures through innovative and transformative “train and gain” programs in humane animal care, pet adoptions, pet grooming and pet retail. We offer supportive housing and job training so that young adults can gain long-term employment skills, sustainable wage-earning capacity and a pathway to stable housing. In turn, the young adults help us care for unwanted dogs and cats and place them into forever homes. Those human-animal interactions create mutually nurturing relationships that foster hope, change behavior and teach skills.