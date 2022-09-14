Preds Goalie Recognized as Top Player by NHL After Season Ending Injury

In April of 2022, Juuse Saros suffered an ankle injury that would make him miss a significant amount of time when the Predators needed him the most.

NHL Network has named him the number 3 goaltender in the entire league. Despite Saros missing games last season he still remains one of the best goalies in the world. Before his injury, he was having a special season and looks to get back on the ice and help Nashville win games.

Not only was he named a top player for his position he also made the top 50 players overall on NHL Network’s list. He comes in at number 48 after he started 67 games last year.

Juuse Saros led the league last season with 67 starts.🤯 Heading into next year, Saros is the first goalie in the top 50 as he comes in at 48. @JamisonCoyle | @Rupper17 | @PredsNHL | #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/WFNoC6UQG9 — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) September 13, 2022

Saros told NHL.com, “I think it was obviously a special and really cool thing to get nominated, but it hasn’t really changed anything for me. I’m really, really hungry to get back there.”