Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers

The Nashville Predators is hosting their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA – 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL’s Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Ford Ice Antioch Games:

• 12UA

• 12UAA

• 14UA

• 14UAA

Ford Ice Bellevue Games:

• 16UAA

• 19UAA

The tournament weekend will also feature a skills competition and a team social on Saturday, Feb. 4 where Country music star Harper Grace will speak to the participants about mental health and the dangers of cyber bullying. Grace will also perform the national anthem to kick off the skills competition beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Championships will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, and champions will be crowned with cowgirl hats and team trophy in the form of a gold record. The tournament is open to the public and free to attend. For more information about the tournament, visit www.NashvillePredators.com/GirlsClassic