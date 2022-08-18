Preds Foundation to Host Gun Buyback Event

The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub has announced that they will partner with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church to host a Gift Card for Guns event on Saturday, Aug. 20. The buyback will occur in the parking lot of the Greater Revelations Church at 1027 12th Ave. North, Nashville from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT.

Participants will have the chance to turn in their firearms to members of the police department with no questions asked and receive compensation in the form of a gift card. The event will also feature Preds preseason vouchers and giveaway items. In addition to turning in firearms, participants are also encouraged to drop off unused or expired prescription and nonprescription medications. All medications collected at the event will be safely destroyed by MNPD.

“By partnering with the Metro Nashville Police Department and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church, we’re hoping to provide a judgement-free space for people in the community to surrender their guns,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “Through this event, we hope to make our community a safer place by reducing the amount of gun-related incidents.”

“With the new school year now underway, this is the right time for parents, grandparents and guardians to think hard about firearms in the home that are unwanted or unsafe that could fall into the hands of young people,” Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. “Those guns can be brought to Greater Revelations Church on Aug. 20 and exchanged for a gift card, no questions asked. I am sincerely grateful to the Nashville Predators Foundation for partnering with us to enhance the safety of our community.”

In seven prior Gift Cards for Guns days since 2011, a total of 658 firearms were turned in. A record 198 guns were exchanged for gift cards in a November 2017 event also held at Greater Revelations Church.