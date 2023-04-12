Preds Foundation to Auction Game-Worn Jerseys to Benefit Covenant School

Nashville, Tenn. (April 12, 2023) – The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will auction off autographed Predators jerseys with a Covenant School patch worn during the game on April 14 against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. All proceeds from the jerseys will benefit the Caring for Covenant Fund, Daystar Counseling Ministries and our first responders.

Additionally, the Nashville Predators, Preds Foundation and Tennessee Lottery have partnered to bring 200 teachers and their families to the game on April 13 against Minnesota Wild in recognition and support of the teaching community following the tragedy at the Covenant School. Teachers will be recognized during the game on Thursday, and fans will be invited to write cards to local teachers that will be delivered during Teachers Appreciation Week on May 8-12.