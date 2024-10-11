Preds Fall to Stars in Season Opener

October 11, 2024 – In a nail-biter at Bridgestone Arena, the Predators showed some serious teeth in the third, but their late-game heroics fell just short as the Dallas Stars held on for a 4-3 victory on Thursday’s season opener.

The Preds’ offense finally woke up in the final frame, with Tommy Novak and Ryan O’Reilly lighting the lamp to turn what looked like a blowout into a barnburner. Filip Forsberg had already put one on the board earlier, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the three-goal deficit.

Nashville’s comeback bid had fans on the edge of their seats as they rang the iron twice in the dying moments. But Lady Luck wasn’t wearing Preds gold tonight, and the Stars escaped with the W.

Despite the loss, there’s plenty for Smashville to be excited about. The boys showed some serious grit, refusing to roll over when the chips were down. They’ll be looking to build on that fighting spirit when they hit the road to face off against the Red Wings in Motown on Saturday night.

Source: Nashville Preds

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email