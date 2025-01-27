Preds Fall to Ducks Saturday Night



January 26, 2025 – Gustav Nyquist and Ryan O’Reilly tallied for the visitors, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 5-2 final on Saturday night at Honda Center. The result sees Nashville’s five-game win streak come to an end in their first meeting of the season with the Ducks.

O’Reilly tied the game at 2-2 when he put home a rebound at the top of the crease as the Preds made a push to start the second stanza, but Anaheim scored three unanswered to go up 5-2 through 40 minutes of play.

The Predators pushed in the third, and they pulled Juuse Saros with over four minutes remaining, but Nashville was unable to find the back of the net once more before the final horn sounded.

Source: Nashville Predators

