Preds Fall to Ducks and Kings to Conclude California Trip

Jakub Vrana scored his first goal as a member of the Predators, but Nashville fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 2-1 final on Friday night at Honda Center. The result brings an end to a four-game win streak for the Preds as they began a back-to-back set in Southern California.

Justus Annunen made 20 saves, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Los Angeles Kings by a 1-0 final in overtime on Saturday evening at Crypto.com Arena. The result sees the Preds drop both games of a back-to-back in Anaheim and Los Angeles to finish out their California trip.

With the California swing now complete, the Preds will now head back to Tennessee to begin a three-game homestand on Tuesday when they host St. Louis at Bridgestone Arena.

Source: Nashville Preds

