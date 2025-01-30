Preds Fall to Canucks to Conclude Season Series

Tommy Novak scored Nashville’s lone goal as the Predators fell to the Vancouver Canucks by a 3-1 final on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds finish the season series against Vancouver with a 2-1-0 record.

Nashville outshot the Canucks by a 32-22 count, and the home team certainly had their opportunities, but at the end of the night, the visitors left with two points.

Notes:

Preds defenseman Kevin Gravel, who was recalled from Milwaukee on Monday, was scratched against the Canucks, as was Mark Jankowski who remains week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The Predators will now head to Buffalo to start a back-to-back set on Friday against the Sabres before jetting off to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins on Saturday.

Source: Predators

