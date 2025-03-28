Preds Fall to Blues 3-2 at Bridgestone Arena

A game-tying goal for the Predators was just a few ticks too late.

Nashville ultimately fell to the St. Louis Blues by a 3-2 final on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Blues sweep the season series against the Preds as Nashville was officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Fedor Svehckov and Brady Skjei tallied for the Preds, and Jonathan Marchessault appeared to have tied the game as time expired in regulation, but the puck entered the net about one second after the clock hit zero, a bit of a microcosm of Nashville’s season.

Nashville’s two-game homestand concludes on Saturday evening when the Vegas Golden Knights come to town for a special 5:30 p.m. CT puck drop.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email