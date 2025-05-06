Preds Earn Fifth Overall Selection in 2025 NHL Draft

The Nashville Predators have earned the No. 5 overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft following the results of the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday evening.

After finishing third from the bottom of the standings following the 2024-25 season, the Preds had 11.5 percent odds to win the Lottery and slot first in the upcoming Draft, but the odds were greater to slip to fourth or fifth. After the New York Islanders won the first drawing to earn the No. 1 overall pick, the Utah Hockey Club won the second draw and moved up to fourth, forcing the Predators to the fifth overall spot.

However, the Preds now have a Top 5 pick in the NHL Draft for just the third time in franchise history, and they’re confident an excellent player will still be available for them to select fifth overall at the Draft in Los Angeles on June 27.

The 2025 NHL Draft is set for June 27-28 in Los Angeles. Stay tuned to NashvillePredators.com in the weeks ahead for all you need to know as the Preds prepare for the Draft and beyond.

Source: Nashville Preds

