Preds Conclude Weekend Set With Loss to Rangers



The Nashville Predators fell to the New York Rangers by a 4-0 final on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The result gives the Preds a pair of losses in their back-to-back weekend set through New York.

The Predators dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Rangers with forward Fedor Svechkov serving as Nashville’s lone healthy scratch.

With the weekend set in New York complete, the Preds will now head to Boston to face the Bruins on Tuesday, and the visitors will simply hope to find the back of the net in their next outing.

Source: Predators

