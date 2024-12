Fedor Svechkov scored the lone goal for the visitors as the Nashville Predators fell to the Ottawa Senators by a 3-1 final on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

The result sees the Preds finish their three-game trip without a victory as their winless skid hits seven games.

Nashville will now return home to host Calgary on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena before another road trip, this time to Dallas and Colorado, later next week.

Source: Predators

