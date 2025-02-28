Preds Conclude Homestand With Victory Over Jets



Saros made 23 saves and the Nashville Predators defeated the Winnipeg Jets by a 2-1 final on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds their second victory over the League’s top team to finish out the season series with their division rival.

Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak scored in the win, and coupled with a massive, 5-on-3 penalty kill in the second period, the Predators concluded their four-game homestand with one of their more impressive showings of the season to halt Winnipeg’s win streak at 11 games.

Preds Captain Roman Josi did not dress on Thursday and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. With Josi absent, Steven Stamkos served as an alternate captain with the third ‘A’ to join Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly in the role.

Source: Predators

