Preds Conclude Back-to-Back Set With Loss to Devils

The Nashville Predators fell to the New Jersey Devils by a 5-0 final on Sunday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds collect a win and a loss in their back-to-back set as they returned from the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Devils goaltender Nico Daws pitched a 29-save shutout, and the Preds had their chances, but New Jersey took advantage of the opportunities Nashville gave them to end up on the right side of the scoresheet.

The Predators will continue their homestand on Tuesday when the Florida Panthers come to town for 90s Night at Bridgestone Arena.

Source: Predators

