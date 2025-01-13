Preds Begin Homestand With Loss to Capitals

January 11, 2025 – Filip Forsberg scored again on the power play, but the Nashville Predators fell to the Washington Capitals by a 4-1 final on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds finish the season series with a pair of losses to the Caps.

The Predators outshot Washington by a 33-16 count, and Nashville had their fair share of chances again, but they were unable to strike more than once as they began a five-game homestand on the wrong side of the scoresheet.

Nashville’s homestand continues all week long at Bridgestone Arena when they welcome Vegas to town on Tuesday, Chicago on Thursday and Minnesota next Saturday.

Source: Nashville Predators

