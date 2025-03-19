Preds Begin Homestand With Loss to Blues



Brady Skjei scored the lone Nashville goal as the Predators fell to the St. Louis Blues by a 4-1 final on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result sees the Preds drop their third-straight outing overall and the first of three meetings against the Blues over the next 10 days.

As has been the case more often than not as of late, the Predators outshot their opponent again on Tuesday night, but they weren’t overly pleased with certain facets of their game that led to the loss.

The Preds will see the Blues two more times over the next nine days, and they’ll not only look for a better effort on those occasions but also as the homestand continues in Nashville for the rest of the week.

Nashville’s homestand – and Ford Military Appreciation Week – will continue on Thursday when the Preds host Anaheim before Toronto comes to town on Saturday evening.

Source: Predators

More Sports News

