Preds 2023-24 Single-Game Tickets to Go On Sale August 17

Nashville, Tenn. (Aug. 10, 2023) – The Nashville Predators announced today that single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster. The upcoming season, which is highlighted by the Nashville Predators 25th Anniversary, will begin on the road in Tampa Bay on Oct. 10 with the home opener at Bridgestone Arena set for Oct. 12 against Seattle.

For the first 25 hours of the on-sale starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17, fans can receive 25% off select seats for Preds home games in honor of the 25th Anniversary. Season Ticket Citizens will have exclusive presale access to Predators single game tickets for home games during the 2023-24 season and preseason through their MySmashvilleTix account beginning on Aug. 14. Single-game tickets will be available in multiple price levels but are subject to availability by game and price level.

Additionally, the Predators’ full slate of single-game ticket promotions have been released on NashvillePredators.com/tickets/special-offers. All fans – including students, families and hometown heroes – will be able to take advantage of the Preds’ full slate of single-game ticket promotions offered by our proud partners during the upcoming season. The Preds’ Theme Night dates will be released in the coming weeks.

Special Offers & Promotions

Family 4-Pack presented by Primrose Schools & WSMV Channel 4

The Family 4-Pack includes four tickets, four pizzas, four small sodas and four Ford Ice Center skate passes starting as low as $199!

Preds Value Pack presented by News 2

The Preds Value Pack includes two tickets, two hot dogs and two small sodas starting as low as $69!

First Time Fan Pack presented by Assembly Food Hall

Fans can nominate themselves or someone they know who has never experienced a Nashville Predators home game for a chance to win a first game experience. Each winner will receive two tickets, a $20 Assembly Food Hall gift card and a Preds swag bag and first-game certificate.

$15 Day of Game Ticket by Twice Daily

The Predators and Twice Daily have partnered to make 100 tickets available for only $15 for each home contest at 10 a.m. CT the day of the game.

Hometown Heroes Discount presented by O’Charley’s and FOX17

All men and women who serve in our armed services or as first responders will receive up to 25% off the box office price when verified by GovX.

Preds Golden Ticket

Sign up for Preds Golden Ticket to receive exclusive last-minute ticket offers. Text “GOLDENTICKET” to 833-453-2488 to sign up now!

The Preds 2023-24 season will also feature five GOLD games that were introduced as a result of input from Predators Season Ticket Citizens to maintain the unrivaled SMASHVILLE atmosphere and keep Preds games GOLD. These five games are included in all season ticket plans and will only be made available to those who reside in the Nashville Predators television viewing area through ticket package purchases and future single game on sales. By restricting the sale of tickets for these games, it is guaranteed that Preds fans will receive the best opportunity to attend some of the biggest games in SMASHVILLE and create the best home-ice advantage in the NHL. Single-game tickets to all GOLD Games will be non-transferable and cannot be resold. The full list of GOLD games is available at NashvillePredators.com/GoldGames.

Nashville Predators premium seating options for the 2023-34 season are available now. To reserve premium tickets or suites for a Nashville Predators home game, contact Suite Sales at 615-770-7888 or email premiumseatssales@nashvillepredators.com. For more information on Nashville Predators premium seating options, click here.

The Preds’ 25th Anniversary 25 Game Plan presented by News 2 is already sold out for the season – fans are encouraged to act fast and secure their seats at the best prices by joining the Loyal Legion with a season ticket plan. Fans can secure full, half and quarter season ticket locations TODAY by visiting NashvillePredators.com or calling 615-770-7800. To view the full schedule for the upcoming season, please visit NashvillePredators.com/Schedule.

