April 2, 2026 — Luke Evangelista ended a 16-round shootout with a decisive goal as the Nashville Predators outlasted the Los Angeles Kings 5–4 at Crypto.com Arena. Nashville scored four times across the first two periods to build a lead, but the Kings clawed back to force overtime, setting up one of the longest shootouts of the season.
Filip Forsberg and Zachary L’Heureux staked Nashville to a 2–0 lead before the end of the first period, and Jonathan Marchessault and Steven Stamkos extended it to 4–1 midway through the second. Los Angeles answered with three unanswered goals — two from Adrian Kempe and one from Scott Laughton — to tie the game heading into the third. Joel Armia’s even-strength goal in the third sent it to overtime, but Juuse Saros held firm before Evangelista finally converted in round 16.
Goaltending
|Goalie
|DEC
|GA
|SA
|SV
|SV%
|SO
|TOI
|Juuse Saros
|W
|4
|33
|29
|.879
|0
|64:45
|Darcy Kuemper
|O
|4
|34
|30
|.882
|0
|65:00
Saros stopped 29 of 33 shots and held firm through overtime and all 16 shootout rounds to earn the win. Kuemper was equally sharp with 30 saves, but Evangelista’s 16th-round conversion proved the difference.
Special Teams and Possession
Nashville went 0-for-1 on the power play and surrendered a penalty shot to Ryan O’Reilly in the first period — Kuemper made the save. The Predators finished with a 51.8 CF% at all situations, led by Roman Josi (65.1), Steven Stamkos (65.2), and O’Reilly (62.3). Los Angeles edged Nashville in raw attempts but couldn’t solve Saros in the extra frame.
Point Scorers
|Player
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|SOG
|TOI
|Jonathan Marchessault
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|21:12
|Filip Forsberg
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|20:34
|Zachary L’Heureux
|1
|0
|1
|+2
|2
|16:55
|Steven Stamkos
|1
|0
|1
|+3
|3
|20:40
|Roman Josi
|0
|1
|1
|+2
|4
|27:49
|Ryan O’Reilly
|0
|1
|1
|+2
|4
|22:39
|Brady Skjei
|0
|1
|1
|+1
|1
|24:59
|Erik Haula
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|16:31
|Justin Barron
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15:18
|Matthew Wood
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|15:00
Marchessault led Nashville with a goal and an assist. Forsberg, L’Heureux, and Stamkos each scored, while Josi, O’Reilly, Skjei, Haula, Barron, and Wood added helpers. Evangelista went pointless in regulation but delivered the game-winner in the shootout.
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