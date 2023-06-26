Predators Trade Ryan Johansen to Colorado

Nashville, Tenn. (June 24, 2023) – Incoming Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has acquired forward Alex Galchenyuk from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Ryan Johansen. The Predators will retain 50 percent of Johansen’s contract, which has two years ($8 million annual average value) remaining.

“On behalf of the Predators organization, we want to thank Ryan for his contributions to our team and community over the last seven-plus years,” Trotz said. “He played a large role in our franchise’s accomplishments since arriving in January 2016, helping lead us to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, the 2018 Presidents’ Trophy, back-to-back Central Division titles in 2018 and 2019 and several postseason appearances. Ryan also dedicated a considerable amount of time to the Predators Foundation and helped us grow the game in Middle Tennessee, including his work with youth hockey in our community. We wish Ryan all the best in Colorado.”

Galchenyuk, 29 (2/12/94), will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

