Predators to Play Six-Game 2025 Preseason Schedule

Nashville, Tenn. (June 24, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today the six-game schedule for the 2025 Nashville Predators Preseason presented by Ticketmaster, headlined by four home contests at Bridgestone Arena. The six-game slate includes a doubleheader at Bridgestone Arena against the Florida Panthers and home-and-home series with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.

This will mark the 13th time in the last 14 training camps that the Predators and Panthers will play a split-squad doubleheader, with the 2025 edition scheduled for Sept. 21 at Bridgestone Arena with games at 2 p.m. CT and 6 p.m. CT. The Predators will then face off against the Lightning on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena before making their way to Amalie Arena to play Tampa Bay on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. CT for their first preseason road contest. Nashville’s preseason concludes with two games against the Carolina Hurricanes, traveling to Raleigh on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. CT and then hosting the Metropolitan Division club on Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. CT.

Nashville will also host the third annual Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster – an intrasquad game between Predators players benefiting the Special Operations Warrior Foundation – at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The military-themed contest will recognize the facility’s close proximity to Fort Campbell and incorporate members of the military in the team’s game presentation. A portion of all ticket sales from the game will be donated to the SOWF, a nonprofit organization that empowers families of fallen Special Operations Personnel and service members awarded the Medal of Honor. To learn more about the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, visit specialops.org.

Available at Ticketmaster.com, tickets to the Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster go on sale to Smashville Loyal members at 10 a.m. CT on June 26; general public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on June 27. Tickets for the first row on the glass in select sections include access to F&M Bank Arena’s White Claw Lounge. Families enrolled in youth programming at the Ford Ice Centers will receive special ticket offers and discounts.

The team’s 2025 rookie camp is scheduled to begin on Sept. 10 in Nashville. The group will take part in a rookie tournament in the Tampa, Fla., area from Sept. 12-15 before joining Nashville’s main training camp.

Tickets for the Predators’ four preseason home games will go on sale at a later date and will be available through Ticketmaster.com.

