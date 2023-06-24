Predators to Play Six-Game 2023 Preseason Schedule

Nashville, Tenn. (June 23, 2023) – Incoming Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today the team’s six-game 2023 preseason schedule, headlined by two home contests at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville’s preseason slate includes a road doubleheader against the Florida Panthers and home-and-home series with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes.

This will mark the 11th time in the last 12 training camps that the Predators and Panthers will play a split-squad doubleheader, with the 2023 edition scheduled for Sept. 25 at FLA Live Arena with games at 1 p.m. CT and 5 p.m. CT. The Predators will then face off against the Lightning at home on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. CT and on the road on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. CT. Nashville closes out the preseason with a back-to-back against Carolina, hosting the Hurricanes on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. CT before traveling to Raleigh the next night for a 6 p.m. CT start.

The team’s 2023 rookie camp is scheduled to open on Sept. 13 in Nashville. The group will take part in a rookie tournament in Estero, Fla., from Sept. 15-18 before joining Nashville’s main training camp.

Tickets for the Predators’ two preseason home games will go on sale at a later date and will be available through Ticketmaster.com. For information about season-ticket plans, group tickets or premium suite rentals, please call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com.

2023 Predators Preseason Schedule

Monday, Sept. 25 at Florida Panthers : 1 p.m. CT, FLA Live Arena

: 1 p.m. CT, FLA Live Arena Monday, Sept. 25 at Florida Panthers : 5 p.m. CT, FLA Live Arena

: 5 p.m. CT, FLA Live Arena Wednesday, Sept. 27 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning : 7 p.m. CT, Bridgestone Arena

: 7 p.m. CT, Bridgestone Arena Saturday, Sept. 30 at Tampa Bay Lightning : 4 p.m. CT, AMALIE Arena

: 4 p.m. CT, AMALIE Arena Thursday, Oct. 5 vs. Carolina Hurricanes : 7 p.m. CT, Bridgestone Arena

: 7 p.m. CT, Bridgestone Arena Friday, Oct. 6 at Carolina Hurricanes: 6 p.m. CT, PNC Arena

Source: Nashville Preds