Predators to Play In Stockholm as Part of 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden

Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2025) – The National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players’ Association and Live Nation today announced that the Nashville Predators will participate in the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal. The Predators will return to Europe for the first time since 2022 and play two regular-season games against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Nov. 14 and Nov. 16.

“Every time we are selected to participate in one of the NHL’s marquee events, it’s a testament to SMASHVILLE’s passion for our team and our sport both at home and abroad,” Predators CEO Sean Henry said. “This event will be particularly special for Filip Forsberg, who adores his home country, and the other Sweden natives on our team and in our organization. We had such an incredible time with our fans at the 2022 Global Series in Bern and Prague, and we can’t wait for them to bring even more energy and enthusiasm in November.”

The Predators and Penguins will play on Friday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. CT (8 p.m. CET) and on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. CT (3 p.m. CET).

The NHL and Live Nation will offer ticket presales on Tuesday, March 25 at 4 a.m. CT; tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 26 at 4 a.m. CT at LiveNation.se. The first opportunity to purchase tickets to both games will be available to fans in attendance at the first-ever Hockey Day in Sweden celebration, hosted this year by the city of Linköping on March 21-22.

Smashville Loyal members interested in attending this one-of-a-kind event in Sweden will receive an email from the Predators on Tuesday, March 18 with an interest submission form. An interest submission form for the general public will be available beginning at 12 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 19 at this link. Fan tour packages that will include airfare, hotel accommodations, game tickets, to-be-determined activities and optional excursions ill be available at a later date.

Nashville returns to regular-season action overseas for the first time since October 2022, when it swept the San Jose Sharks in a two-game set as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series at the O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia. The Predators also faced off in an exhibition contest against SC Bern at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland – Captain Roman Josi’s hometown – during the same trip. It will be the Predators’ third trip to play regular-season games overseas in franchise history – Nashville split a two-game series vs. Pittsburgh at the Saitama Super Arena outside Tokyo, Japan, to open the 2000-01 campaign.

Many talented Swedish-born players have donned the Predators jersey since their inaugural season in 1998-99, including current forward and alternate captain Filip Forsberg, the franchise’s all-time leading goal scorer. Other Sweden natives on the team’s current roster include defensemen Andreas Englund and Adam Wilsby, who both hail from Stockholm. Additionally, Hockey Hall of Famer Peter Forsberg skated for the Predators in 2006-07 and is one of 24 Swedish-born players to appear in a game for the franchise.

“It will be an incredible honor to play NHL games for the Predators in my home country,” Leksand, Sweden, native Filip Forsberg said. “Playing in the NHL was always my dream, but some of my favorite hockey memories are from my time skating for my hometown team in Leksand and representing the Tre Kronor with pride. I’m excited for my teammates and our fans to spend the week in Sweden and see everything it has to offer.”

Since 1997, the NHL has staged 46 regular-season games at venues outside North America. The 2025 NHL Global Series will be the 47th and 48th regular-season games played overseas. Stockholm has hosted the most NHL regular-season games of any city outside North America, with next season’s two-game contest to raise that total to 18 games. The 2025 NHL Global Series will be the first NHL games played at Avicii Arena since its re-opening last month after a full year of extensive renovations.

More information on the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal is available at NHL.com/GlobalSeriesSweden; via Instagram @nhleurope and @nhlsverige; @NHLSverige on X; and via TikTok @nhleurope, which are serving as the official home for all of the latest news and information about the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, as well as other features from around the NHL.

