Predators to Host Smashville Open House at Bridgestone Arena on April 22

Nashville, Tenn. (April 18, 2023) – The Nashville Predators organization will host an Open House at Bridgestone Arena on April 22 from 2-5 p.m. CT to give fans the first chance to secure seats for the 2023-24 Full and Half season ticket plans and review benefits. Season Ticket Citizens who put down their first payment prior to the event will have an exclusive window to secure seating locations beginning at 1 p.m.

The Smashville behind-the-scenes tour will include a tour of the Preds locker room and Lexus Lounge, as well as Team Store discounts and the opportunity to shoot on net to win two lower-level Full Season Tickets for the upcoming season. The Open House will also feature interactive games, giveaways, appearances from GNASH and the Energy Team, as well as free soda and popcorn. All food and beverage at concessions will be discounted at 50% off during the event.

Fans do not need a ticket to attend. For more information on the Open House and details on 2023-24 Season Ticket Packages, please visit NashvillePredators.com/OpenHouse.

MORE SPORTS NEWS