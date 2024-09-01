Predators to Appear Nine Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule in 2024-25

The Nashville Predators will appear in nine nationally televised games during the 2024-25 regular season, as announced by the National Hockey League and broadcast partners ESPN and TNT on Thursday.

The NHL schedule announcement also included a number of start time changes for national broadcasts, which will affect the following Predators games:

Tuesday, Oct. 22 vs. Boston Bruins, 7:45 p.m. CT on Bally Sports South (changed from 7:30 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 28 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/Hulu (changed from 6 p.m.)

Thursday, March 6 vs. Seattle Kraken, 8:30 p.m. CT on ESPN (changed from 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 18 vs. St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. CT on ESPN (changed from 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 25 at Carolina Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/Hulu (changed from 6 p.m.)

Of course, the best way to catch the Predators this season is in person at Bridgestone Arena. As of yesterday, single-game tickets for home games during the 2024-25 season presented by Regions Bank are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to single-game tickets, the Predators are excited to offer a number of exciting theme nights and unbeatable special ticket offers during the 2024-25 campaign, including the Big Hits Pack, the Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series presented by Visit Music City, Music Heritage Nights and more.

Click here to view the full slate of 2024-25 theme nights and special ticket offers announced on Thursday, Aug. 22, available for purchase now.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email