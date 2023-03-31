Predators Suffer Shutout Loss to Penguins



In a fierce battle on the ice, the Nashville Predators faced off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Despite an impressive 43 saves by Juuse Saros in goal, the Predators were unable to clinch a victory, suffering a tough 2-0 shutout loss to Tristan Jarry and the Penguins.

Coming off the high of a shocking win against the Boston Bruins earlier in the week, the Preds were eager to continue their winning streak. However, the Penguins had other plans, determined to bounce back from their recent loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The game remained scoreless for most of the first period until Jason Zucker finally broke through at the 14:15 mark, giving the Penguins a crucial 1-0 lead. The Predators fought hard to even the score, but with just over 7 minutes remaining, Cal Foote was called for roughing, and the Penguins took advantage of the power play. Jake Guentzel swiftly tipped the puck past Saros, securing a 2-0 lead for Pittsburgh.

Despite the loss, the Predators remained focused and determined to bounce back in their next game. They will face off against the St. Louis Blues in a highly anticipated Saturday matinee at Bridgestone Arena.

