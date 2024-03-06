Predators’ Streak Snapped in 4-3 OT Loss to Canadiens



March 5, 2024 – Nashville’s top line iced a seven-point performance, but the Predators ultimately saw their eight-game winning streak snapped in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Despite the result, Nashville’s first line of Forsberg, O’Reilly and Gustav Nyquist loomed large on Tuesday, combining for seven points (3g-4a).

The result moves Nashville to 35-25-3 on the campaign and 17-15-1 at Bridgestone Arena.

UP NEXT

The Predators five-game homestand continues on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Click here to get tickets.

Puck drop at Bridgestone Arena is at 7 p.m. CT with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Source: Nashville Preds

