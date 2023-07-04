Predators Sign Veteran Gustav Nyquist to Two-Year, $6.37 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Gustav Nyquist to a two-year, $6.37 million contract.

Nyquist, 33 (9/1/89), recorded 27 points (11g-16a) in 51 games split between Columbus and Minnesota in 2022-23, then added five assists in six postseason games for the Wild. A veteran of 703 NHL games with Detroit, San Jose, Columbus and Minnesota, the Halmstad, Sweden native has amassed 428 points (175g-253a) a career-high 28 goals in 2013-14 and 54 points (27g-27a) in 2014-15, both with the Red Wings. Prior to becoming a full-time NHLer, the 5-foot-11, 176-pounder spent parts of four seasons with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, being named to the to two AHL All-Star Games, the 2012 AHL All-Rookie Team and the 2013 First All-Star Team while winning the 2013 Calder Cup.

Originally drafted by Detroit in the fourth round (121st overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Nyquist enjoyed a decorated three-season career at the University of Maine prior to turning pro, recorded 144 points (50g-94a) in 113 games, being twice named a Hobey Baker Finalist, a member of the 2009 Hockey East All-Rookie Team, a 2010 NCAA First-Team All-American and 2011 NCAA Second-Team American. Internationally, he earned a silver medal with Team Sweden at the 2014 Winter Olympics, a bronze at the 2014 World Championship, and helped the Tre Kronor to gold at the 2018 World Championship alongside new teammate Filip Forsberg.

Source: Nashville Predators

