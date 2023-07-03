Predators Sign RFA Cody Glass to Two-Year, $5 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed restricted free agent forward Cody Glass to a two-year, $5 million contract.

Glass, 24 (4/1/99), spent his first full season at the NHL level in 2022-23, amassing 35 points (14g-21a) in 72 games with the Predators, all career highs. After opening the season with three points (1g-2a) in his first 16 appearances (Oct. 7-Dec. 12), he recorded 32 points (13g-19a) in his final 56 games, the fourth-most points on the Predators in that time span. Glass was also second on the Predators in power-play goals with six, a career high. Following the NHL campaign, the Winnipeg, Man., native joined Canada at the 2023 World Championship, where he posted four assists in 10 games en route to the gold medal. In his first season in the Nashville organization in 2021-22, Glass led the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in points with 62 (14g-48a, 66gp) and ranked fifth in the AHL in assists while also appearing in eight games with the Predators (1a).

Prior to a July 17, 2021 trade that saw him go from Vegas to Nashville, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound centerman played games with both the Golden Knights (9g-13a-22pts, 66gp) and their AHL affiliates, Chicago and Henderson (8g-9a-17pts, 22gp) from 2019-21. The Golden Knights’ first-ever draft pick, sixth overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, Glass enjoyed a decorated Western Hockey League career with the Portland Winterhawks over parts of five seasons (2014-19), posting 292 points (94g-198a) in 239 games while being named to the WHL First All-Star Team three times.

Source: Nashville Predators

MORE SPORTS NEWS