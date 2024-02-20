Predators Sign Michael McCarron to Two-Year, $1.8 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 16, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Michael McCarron to a two-year, $1.8 million contract that will begin in the 2024-25 season.

McCarron, 28 (3/7/95), has matched his career high in goals (7) and added six assists for 13 points in 42 games with Nashville this season. The 6-foot-6, 232-pound center is also averaging a career-high 11:52 of ice time and sits third among Predators forwards in blocked shots (31); fourth in faceoff percentage (49.7 percent); and sixth in hits (91). McCarron has recorded two multi-point games in 2023-24, including the third two-goal performance of his NHL career on Nov. 28 vs. Pittsburgh.

Originally drafted by Montreal in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has spent 131 of his 200 career NHL games with the Predators since being acquired from the Canadiens via trade on Jan. 7, 2020, posting 31 points (16g-15a). He posted the best statistical season of his NHL tenure in 2021-22 with Nashville, where he established career highs in games played (51), goals (7), assists (7) and points (14) while also winning 54.4 percent of his faceoffs. During an AHL career that has seen him feature in 262 games with Milwaukee (57), Laval (115) and St. John’s (90), McCarron has picked up 141 points (58g-83a) and was named to the 2016 AHL All-Star Classic after posting a career-high 17 goals and 38 points with St. John’s. The veteran’s two-season junior hockey career (2013-15) was highlighted by a Memorial Cup title and spot on the tournament’s All-Star Team in 2015 with the OHL’s London Knights. A product of USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, the Grosse Pointe, Mich., native also competed in the 2013 World U-18 Championship and the 2012 World U-17 Hockey Challenge for the United States.

Join the Predators in SMASHVILLE on Feb. 29 for the team’s Second Annual Women in Business Night! With the purchase of a ticket, you will have access to our pregame speaker series and can enjoy $10 in GNASH cash to use towards your first drink at the game. For more information, please visit NashvillePredators.com.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News