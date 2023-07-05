Predators Sign Alexandre Carrier to One-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Alexandre Carrier to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Carrier, 26 (10/8/96), played in 43 games for the Predators last season, recording nine points (2g-7a) and 27 penalty minutes. In 2021-22, his first full NHL campaign, the 5-foot-11, 174-pound blueliner became the first Predators player at his position to the named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team following a 30-point (3g-27a) season. He led NHL rookie defensemen in plus-minus (+26) and was third in assists, points and average TOI (20:59); he posted the most assists and points by a rookie blueliner in franchise history. He’s recorded five assists and 23:43 of average ice time in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with Nashville.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Carrier made his League debut on Jan. 17, 2017 at Vancouver and has gone on to play in 144 career games, recording 42 points (6g-36a) and a +32 rating. He has also appeared in 279 career AHL contests for Milwaukee, twice being named an All-Star (2017 and 2020), and is the only Admirals defenseman to tally 100 career assists since the team joined the league in 2001. The Quebec City, Que., native played four seasons with the QMJHL’s Gatineau Olympiques prior to turning pro, recording 137 points (29g-108a) in 242 games.

Source: Nashville Predators

