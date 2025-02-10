Predators Sign Adam Wilsby to Two-Year Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (Feb. 9, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Adam Wilsby to a two-year contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level in 2025-26 (two-way) and $775,000 in 2026-27 (one-way).

Wilsby, 24 (8/7/00), has skated in the first 23 contests of his NHL career for the Predators in 2024-25, recording five points (1g-4a) and a +3 rating in 18:06 of average ice time. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound blueliner made his NHL debut on Nov. 27 vs. Philadelphia and went on to score his first career NHL goal on Dec. 17 vs. NY Rangers, which gave him a three-game point streak (1g-2a). Wilsby ranks fourth among Nashville defensemen in TOI per game and has added 18 hits and 17 blocked shots.

Originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Wilsby is in his third full professional season in North America. Since debuting with Milwaukee (AHL) in 2022-23, he has appeared in 146 games for the Admirals, including 13 this season, tallying a goal, four assists and a +5 rating. He completed his second full AHL season in 2023-24, posting a career-high 21 points (8g-13a) in 61 games. Wilsby shared the lead among Milwaukee blueliners in goals with a career-high eight, two of which stood as game-winners; he also was fourth among team defensemen in points and seventh on the Admirals in plus-minus (+17). Wilsby helped the Admirals reach the Western Conference Final for the second straight campaign, where he tallied three assists in 15 postseason games.

Wilsby skated in 109 career SHL games for Skellefteå from 2018-22 before continuing his career in North America. The Stockholm, Sweden, native completed his first full professional season in 2020-21, recording 18 points (6g-12a) in 48 games, the second-most among team defensemen, and added two assists in 12 postseason contests. Wilsby played portions of four seasons with Skellefteå’s U-20 side from 2016-20, serving as an alternate captain in 2018-19, and during the 2019-20 campaign had 30 points (3g-27a) in 41 games with Södertälje in the HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden. His 27 assists with Södertälje stood as the most by a U-20 skater in the HockeyAllsvenskan that season.

Source: Predators

