Predators Shut Out Kraken in Home Opener



October 12, 2023 – Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators shut out the Seattle Kraken, 3-0, in their 2023-24 home opener on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.

Saros saved all 23 shots he faced in goal for the Predators, who move to 1-1-0 on the season and 1-0-0 at home. Thursday marked the first win for Head Coach Andrew Brunette and General Manager Barry Trotz in their respective roles with the Predators.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Shorthanded Sizzler: Sissons’ shorthanded tally was Nashville’s first goal on home ice in 2023-24. The Preds scored a total of six shorthanded goals in 2022-23, including one from Sissons on April 1 against the St. Louis Blues.

Golden Gus: Nyquist’s goal in the third period was his first as a member of the Predators. He also tallied an assist in Tuesday’s season opener at Tampa Bay. Ryan McDonagh assisted on Nyquist’s goal for his second helper in as many games.

Maniac Mac: Speaking of McDonagh, the defenseman blocked three consecutive shots during Nashville’s lone penalty kill of the final frame.

Shutout Saros: Saros recorded the 21st shutout of his NHL career. Per NHL PR, he became the second goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in a home opener. The first was current Preds TV broadcaster Chris Mason, who accomplished the feat on Oct. 4, 2007 vs. Colorado.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News