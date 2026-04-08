Predators Shut Out Ducks 5-0 as Annunen Stops All 43 Shots

ANAHEIM, CA — April 7, 2026 — The Nashville Predators dominated from start to finish at Honda Center, blanking the Anaheim Ducks 5-0 to improve to 37-31-10 on the season. Nashville didn’t score until the second period but then erupted for three goals in the frame — including a power-play tally and a shorthanded marker — before adding two more in the third to seal a dominant road win.

Game Summary

All five Nashville goals came on different play types, showcasing special teams depth across the lineup. Erik Haula opened the scoring at 7:07 of the second, then Filip Forsberg converted on the power play at 11:26. Brady Skjei capped the frame with a shorthanded goal at 19:00. Zachary L’Heureux and Fedor Svechkov added third-period goals to put the game away. Anaheim was outshot 25-43 but got nothing past Justus Annunen all night.

Goaltending

Goalie DEC GA SA SV SV% SO TOI Justus Annunen (NSH) W 0 43 43 1.000 1 59:43 Lukáš Dostál (ANA) L 5 25 20 .800 0 60:00

Annunen was exceptional, turning aside all 43 Anaheim shots for his first shutout of the season. Dostál faced far fewer chances but was beaten five times on 25 Nashville attempts.

Special Teams and Possession

Nashville’s special teams were a decisive factor. The Predators converted once on two power-play opportunities while Skjei’s shorthanded goal was a momentum-turning moment late in the second period. Anaheim held a sizable edge in possession — 64.6% Corsi for at all situations versus Nashville’s 37.0% — but the Ducks generated almost nothing of quality against Annunen. Troy Terry led Anaheim with nine shots on goal with zero results.

Point Scorers

Player G A PTS +/- SOG Type TOI Erik Haula (NSH) 1 1 2 +2 2 EV/GWG 15:24 Joakim Kemell (NSH) 0 2 2 +4 0 EV 12:24 Ryan O’Reilly (NSH) 0 2 2 +1 2 PP/SH 20:55 Filip Forsberg (NSH) 1 0 1 0 2 PP 16:21 Brady Skjei (NSH) 1 0 1 +2 1 SH 23:19 Roman Josi (NSH) 0 1 1 +1 2 PP 15:31 Tyson Jost (NSH) 0 1 1 +1 1 EV 15:50 Nicklaus Perbix (NSH) 0 1 1 +2 2 SH 22:12 Zachary L’Heureux (NSH) 1 0 1 +2 1 EV 13:44 Fedor Svechkov (NSH) 1 0 1 +1 2 EV 10:55 Ryan Ufko (NSH) 0 1 1 0 1 EV 15:35 Adam Wilsby (NSH) 0 1 1 +2 1 EV 21:47

Haula was Nashville’s most impactful skater with a goal, an assist, and a +2 rating. O’Reilly continued his two-way excellence with a pair of helpers spanning both the power play and penalty kill. Kemell added two quiet assists without registering a shot.

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