Predators Set 2024–25 Opening Night Roster

Nashville, Tenn. (October 7, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Marc Del Gaizo to Milwaukee (AHL) and defenseman Tanner Molendyk to Saskatoon (WHL).

Nashville’s roster ahead of its 2024-25 regular-season opener on Thursday vs. Dallas consists of 13 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders. The complete roster is below and available here.

Forwards: Luke Evangelista, Filip Forsberg, Mark Jankowski, Jonathan Marchessault, Michael McCarron, Tommy Novak, Gustav Nyquist, Ryan O’Reilly, Juuso Parssinen, Colton Sissons, Cole Smith, Steven Stamkos, Philip Tomasino

Defensemen: Alexandre Carrier, Dante Fabbro, Roman Josi, Jeremy Lauzon, Luke Schenn, Brady Skjei

Goaltenders: Juuse Saros, Scott Wedgewood

Additionally, forwards Austin Roest and Fedor Svechkov and defenseman Spencer Stastney have been designated non-roster.

The Predators open their 2024-25 NHL campaign on Thursday against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ and can be heard live on ESPN 102.5 The Game.

Source: Nashville Predators

