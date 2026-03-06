Predators roll past Bruins 6-3 behind Wood’s two-goal night

March 5, 2026 — The Nashville Predators cruised to a 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena. Matthew Wood scored twice, including a shorthanded tally, and Filip Forsberg added three points as Nashville built a 5-1 lead before holding off a late Boston push.
Game flow
Nicolas Hague opened the scoring late in the first period. Nashville then erupted for four second-period goals — Wood’s shorthanded strike, Erik Haula’s even-strength tally, Forsberg’s power-play goal, and Wood’s second of the night — to take a 5-1 lead after Boston’s Morgan Geekie briefly answered with a power-play goal. Charlie McAvoy and Viktor Arvidsson cut the deficit to two in the third before Luke Evangelista sealed it with an empty-netter.
Goaltending
|Goalie
|DEC
|GA
|SA
|SV
|SV%
|SO
|TOI
|Juuse Saros (NSH)
|W
|3
|23
|20
|.870
|0
|60:00
|Joonas Korpisalo (BOS)
|L
|5
|28
|23
|.821
|0
|59:16
Special teams and possession
Nashville went 1-for-3 on the power play and added a shorthanded goal. Boston was 1-for-4. The Bruins held a 54.1% Corsi edge, but the Predators were far more efficient, converting at 20.7% compared to Boston’s 13.0%.
Point scorers
|Player
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|SOG
|Type
|TOI
|Filip Forsberg
|1
|2
|3
|+2
|6
|PP
|17:12
|Matthew Wood
|2
|0
|2
|+2
|3
|EV, SH
|14:22
|Steven Stamkos
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|EV, PP
|17:58
|Nicolas Hague
|1
|0
|1
|+2
|1
|EV
|20:57
|Erik Haula
|1
|0
|1
|+1
|1
|EV
|18:58
|Luke Evangelista
|1
|0
|1
|+2
|3
|EN
|17:05
|Roman Josi
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|EV
|23:23
|Nicklaus Perbix
|0
|1
|1
|+2
|1
|SH
|17:37
|Brady Skjei
|0
|1
|1
|+2
|1
|EV
|19:56
|Ryan Ufko
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|PP
|14:23
|Fedor Svechkov
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|EV
|13:08
|Ozzy Wiesblatt
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|EV
|12:04
Looking ahead
Nashville improves to 28-26-8 and will look to build on this momentum moving forward.
