Predators roll past Bruins 6-3 behind Wood’s two-goal night

March 5, 2026 — The Nashville Predators cruised to a 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins at Bridgestone Arena. Matthew Wood scored twice, including a shorthanded tally, and Filip Forsberg added three points as Nashville built a 5-1 lead before holding off a late Boston push.

Game flow

Nicolas Hague opened the scoring late in the first period. Nashville then erupted for four second-period goals — Wood’s shorthanded strike, Erik Haula’s even-strength tally, Forsberg’s power-play goal, and Wood’s second of the night — to take a 5-1 lead after Boston’s Morgan Geekie briefly answered with a power-play goal. Charlie McAvoy and Viktor Arvidsson cut the deficit to two in the third before Luke Evangelista sealed it with an empty-netter.

Goaltending

Goalie DEC GA SA SV SV% SO TOI Juuse Saros (NSH) W 3 23 20 .870 0 60:00 Joonas Korpisalo (BOS) L 5 28 23 .821 0 59:16

Special teams and possession

Nashville went 1-for-3 on the power play and added a shorthanded goal. Boston was 1-for-4. The Bruins held a 54.1% Corsi edge, but the Predators were far more efficient, converting at 20.7% compared to Boston’s 13.0%.

Point scorers

Player G A PTS +/- SOG Type TOI Filip Forsberg 1 2 3 +2 6 PP 17:12 Matthew Wood 2 0 2 +2 3 EV, SH 14:22 Steven Stamkos 0 2 2 0 1 EV, PP 17:58 Nicolas Hague 1 0 1 +2 1 EV 20:57 Erik Haula 1 0 1 +1 1 EV 18:58 Luke Evangelista 1 0 1 +2 3 EN 17:05 Roman Josi 0 1 1 0 3 EV 23:23 Nicklaus Perbix 0 1 1 +2 1 SH 17:37 Brady Skjei 0 1 1 +2 1 EV 19:56 Ryan Ufko 0 1 1 0 1 PP 14:23 Fedor Svechkov 0 1 1 0 0 EV 13:08 Ozzy Wiesblatt 0 1 1 0 0 EV 12:04

Looking ahead

Nashville improves to 28-26-8 and will look to build on this momentum moving forward.

