Predators Return Home With Loss to Flames



Jonathan Marchessault tallied twice, but the Nashville Predators ultimately fell to the Calgary Flames by a 4-3 final on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result extends Nashville’s winless skid to eight games (0-5-3) as they came up just short of stopping the streak.

Predators Captain Roman Josi left the game after the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return, forcing the Preds to play the final 40 minutes with five defensemen, not to mention skating without their leader for most of the contest.

Nashville will now hit the road once more to face the Stars in Dallas on Thursday night before meeting the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Saturday.

Source: Nashville Predators

