The Predators Remain in First Place After Thrilling OT Win

The Nashville Predators hold a record of 24-11-2 as they stand at the top of the Central Division.

Last night the final score was 5-4 after the Predators tied the game late in the last period. Matt Duchene scored 2 goals and the game-winner. Roman Josi assisted on 3 of the team’s 5 total goals.

They have now won 5 games in a row. In their last 15 games, they have 12-3 record with 2 wins over conference foe Colorado Avalanche (22-8-3).

Goalie Juuse Saros sits at the top of the leader board in the NHL with 20 wins and holds a .928 save percentage which is a top 5 statistic.

The Preds have 2 more games this week. They will take on the Sabres (10-19-6) at home on Thursday, January 13 and the Bruins (19-11-2) in Boston on Saturday, January 15th.