Predators Reduce Training Camp Roster to 33 Players

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 29, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the following players will report to Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) training camp:

Forwards: Daniel Carr, David Edstrom, Dylan Gambrell, Kalan Lind, Kyle Marino, Cole O’Hara, Isaac Ratcliffe, Austin Roest, Ryder Rolston, Oasiz Wiesblatt, Joey Willis

Andrew Gibson, Zack Hayes, Jack Matier, Chad Nychuk, Ryan Ufko Goaltenders: Magnus Chrona, Ethan Haider, T.J. Semptimphelter

Nashville’s training camp roster is now at 33 players – 18 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders. Click here for an updated training camp roster.

Following this weekend’s back-to-back in Tampa Bay and Carolina, the Predators have one game remaining on their preseason schedule, an Oct. 4 contest vs. the Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

