Predators Reduce Training Camp Roster to 33 Players

Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 29, 2025) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the following players will report to Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) training camp:
- Forwards: Daniel Carr, David Edstrom, Dylan Gambrell, Kalan Lind, Kyle Marino, Cole O’Hara, Isaac Ratcliffe, Austin Roest, Ryder Rolston, Oasiz Wiesblatt, Joey Willis
- Defensemen: Andrew Gibson, Zack Hayes, Jack Matier, Chad Nychuk, Ryan Ufko
- Goaltenders: Magnus Chrona, Ethan Haider, T.J. Semptimphelter
Nashville’s training camp roster is now at 33 players – 18 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders. Click here for an updated training camp roster.
Following this weekend’s back-to-back in Tampa Bay and Carolina, the Predators have one game remaining on their preseason schedule, an Oct. 4 contest vs. the Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.
Source: Predators
