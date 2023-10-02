Predators Reduce Roster to 26 Players

Nashville, Tenn. (October 1, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forwards Egor Afanasyev, Anthony Angello, Tye Felhaber, Carson Gicewicz, Joakim Kemell, Jachym Kondelik, Zachary L’Heureux, Navrin Mutter, Cal O’Reilly, Reid Schaefer, Fedor Svechkov, Kevin Wall and Jasper Weatherby; defensemen Kevin Gravel, Jordan Gross, Jake Livingstone, Griffin Luce, Jack Matier, Roland McKeown, Luke Prokop, Spencer Stastney, Keaton Thompson and Adam Wilsby; and goaltenders Yaroslav Askarov, Gustavs Grigals, Troy Grosenick and Dylan Wells to Milwaukee (AHL).

Forward Nolan Burke will remain in Nashville while recovering from off-season surgery.

Nashville’s training camp roster is now down to 26 players – 16 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders. An updated roster can be found here.

After closing out their home-and-home set against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nashville’s preseason schedule continues Thursday by taking on the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. CT; the game will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com and broadcast on 102.5 The Game.

Source: Nashville Predators

