Predators Recall Michael McCarron from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (March 16, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Michael McCarron from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, forward Egor Afanasyev has been reassigned to the Admirals.

McCarron, 27 (3/7/95), has two points (1g-1a), 24 penalty minutes and has won 58.5 percent of his faceoffs in 19 games for Nashville this season. He scored his first goal of 2022-23 on Oct. 27 vs. St. Louis and added his first assist three games later on Nov. 3 at Calgary. At the AHL level, McCarron has appeared in 13 games for the Admirals, recording six points (2g-4a), five of which came during a three-game point streak from March 1-4 (1g-4a). He scored the game-winning goal in a three-point effort (1g-2a) on March 4 at Texas.

Originally drafted by Montreal in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron has skated in 145 career games with the Canadiens and Predators, posting 24 points (10g-14a). Last season, the 6-foot-6, 232-pound forward established career highs in nearly every category, including games played (51), goals (7), assists (7), points (14) and plus-minus (+10).

