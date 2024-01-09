Predators Recall Denis Gurianov from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (January 6, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Denis Gurianov from Milwaukee (AHL).

Gurianov, 26 (6/7/97), leads the Admirals and is tied for sixth in the AHL in points with 30 (12g-18a) through 27 games this season. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward additionally is among Milwaukee’s leaders in several other statistical categories, sitting tied for first in assists (18) and power-play goals (3); second in goals (12) and shots (79); and tied for second in plus-minus (+11). He was named the AHL’s Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 31 after tallying six points (4g-2a) in three games, including a four-point effort (2g-2a) on Dec. 27 vs. Chicago.

Gurianov skated in 66 total NHL games last season with Dallas and Montreal, recording seven goals and 17 points. He began the campaign with the Stars, posting nine points (2g-7a) in 43 appearances, before a February trade sent him to the Canadiens, rounding out his season with eight points (5g-3a) in 23 contests.

Originally drafted by Dallas in the first round (12th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Gurianov has suited up in 280 career NHL games, notching 51 goals and 111 points. The 2019-20 campaign – his first full NHL season – saw him score 20 goals and record 29 points for the Stars, earning him an 11th-place finish in Calder Trophy voting. He hit the 30-point mark for the first time in the following campaign and picked up a career-high 31 points (11g-20a) in 2021-22 for Dallas. Gurianov has also skated in 32 career playoff games, all with Dallas; he helped lead the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020, where he dressed in all 27 games and was second on his team in goals (9) and sixth in points (17).

Before coming to North America, the Togliatti, Russia, native played in 55 games over two seasons for the KHL’s Lada Togliatti and also spent time in the country’s junior league. At the international level, Gurianov earned bronze with Russia at the 2017 World Junior Championship and appeared in the 2015 U-18 World Championship and 2014 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Calling all Dead Heads! Join us in SMASHVILLE on Tuesday, Jan. 9 as the Nashville Predators take on the Anaheim Ducks on Grateful Dead Night! Purchase a special theme package to this game and receive a limited edition Grateful Dead Night GNASH bear t-shirt. For more information, visit NashvillePredators.com/Tickets.

Source: Predators

More Sports News