Predators Recall Afanasyev, Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (February 12, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forwards Egor Afanasyev and Mark Jankowski from Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, the Predators have assigned forward Philip Tomasino to the Admirals.

Afanasyev, 23 (1/23/01), is amid the best statistical season of his AHL tenure, establishing career highs in goals (21) and points (42) and has matched his personal-best mark in assists (21). He ranks among the AHL’s leaders in goals (tied for fifth) and points (tied for sixth) and sits first and second, respectively, in both categories for the Admirals, who won their franchise-record 14th straight game on Saturday vs. Texas. Afanasyev also leads the AHL in shorthanded goals (5); is tied for sixth in game-winning goals (5); and is second on Milwaukee in power-play goals (4). During the Admirals’ current winning streak, which began on Jan. 5, the 6-foot-4, 211-pound forward has recorded 20 points (8g-12a), including seven multi-point efforts.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the second round (45th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Afanasyev played in the first 17 games of his NHL career during the 2022-23 campaign, scoring one goal and averaging 10:51 of ice time. Internationally, the Tver, Russia, native represented his country at the 2020 World Junior Championship, earning a silver medal in the competition.

Jankowski, 29 (9/13/94), leads Milwaukee and is third in the AHL in both assists (32) and points (47) through 40 games this season. He was named the AHL’s Player of the Month for January after recording 18 points (7g-11a) and a +15 rating in 11 games, helping the Admirals go undefeated during the month. Since Milwaukee’s 14-game winning streak began, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward has posted seven multi-point performances, including two four-point efforts and a four-game multi-point streak from Jan. 13-24; he’s also added two shorthanded goals during that span.

Originally drafted by Calgary in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Jankowski has appeared in two games for Nashville this season, scoring his first goal of the campaign on Dec. 5 at Chicago. The Hamilton, Ont., native is in his eighth full professional season since making his League debut with the Flames in 2016-17 and has recorded 93 points (50g-43a) in 324 career NHL contests.

Join the Predators in celebrating each of the seven players in franchise history who have worn the “C” on their sweater for Captains’ Night presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza on Tuesday, Feb. 13 as the team takes on New Jersey at Bridgestone Arena. All fans in attendance will receive one of seven specially designed collectors pins that feature the jersey and number of each captain in Predators history; fans can also purchase a ticket package that includes an exclusive 25th Anniversary Pregame Panel featuring Tom Fitzgerald, Kimmo Timonen, Mike Fisher and Shea Weber from 5-6 p.m. CT at the Omni Nashville Hotel. For more information, please visit NashvillePredators.com/ThemeNights.

Source: Predators

