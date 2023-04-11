Predators Reassign Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL)

Nashville, Tenn. (April 10, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned defenseman Kevin Gravel to Milwaukee (AHL).

Gravel, 31 (3/6/92), has appeared in 23 games with Nashville this season, registering an assist on Feb. 19 at Minnesota while adding 36 blocked shots asnd 23 hits. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner has also played in 48 games for the Admirals in 2022-23, recording 13 points (2g-11a) and a +7 rating.

